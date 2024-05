The admission test for the 4-year LLB Honours, and BA and BSS Honours programmes conducted by the School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Languages of the Bangladesh Open University was held on Saturday (25 May) at the main campus in Gazipur.

BOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar inspected the admission tests, reads a press release.

A total of 1,577 candidates appeared for LLB, and 1,233 for BA and BSS programmes.