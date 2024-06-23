BOU publishes SSC results for 2024, pass rate 62.58%.

The Bangladesh Open University (BOU) today (23 June) published the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2024. The pass rate is 62.58%.

Sabina Yeasmin, dean of the Open School of BOU handed over the results to Syed Humayun Akhter, Vice-Chancellor of BOU.

A total of 12,460 students appeared in the final exams and 7,797 passed, reads a press release.

Of them, 4,814 are male and 2,983 are female. Of the successful students, 5 secured A+, 704 A, 2,138 A-, 2,722 B, 2,161 C, and 67 D.

Students can get their results from the BOU website (www.bou.ac.bd).