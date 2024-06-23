BOU publishes SSC results for 2024, pass rate 62.58%.

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 09:44 pm

Related News

BOU publishes SSC results for 2024, pass rate 62.58%.

A total of 12,460 students appeared in the final exams and 7,797 passed

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 09:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Open University (BOU) today (23 June) published the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2024. The pass rate is 62.58%.

Sabina Yeasmin, dean of the Open School of BOU handed over the results to Syed Humayun Akhter, Vice-Chancellor of BOU.

A total of 12,460 students appeared in the final exams and 7,797 passed, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Of them, 4,814 are male and 2,983 are female. Of the successful students, 5 secured A+, 704 A, 2,138 A-, 2,722 B, 2,161 C, and 67 D.

Students can get their results from the BOU website (www.bou.ac.bd).

 

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) / SSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

2h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

6h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

26m | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

1h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

1h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

3h | Videos