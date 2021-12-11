BOU VC attends CEMCA Advisory Council meeting 

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter attended the 21st Advisory Council Meeting of Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA).

The meeting was virtually held on 10 December.

The meeting was presided over by Asa Kanwar, president and CEO of COL who put emphasis on the use of more educational videos and inclusion of climate change aspects in curriculum at her brief on 6-year Strategic Plan of CEMCA.

Professor Madhu Parhar, CEMCA director, presented the CEMCA's Annual Report 2020-21 and future plan of actions.

Members of the CEMCA Council are vice-chancellors of open universities and education ministry officials from the Commonwealth Asia.

BOU VC Prof Akter and IGNOU VC Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and other members appreciated CEMCA's work on skills development, MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courses), virtual lab, and TEL (Technology-Enabled Learning) in the member countries.

It is reported that CEMCA provided BOU with the support for using MOODLE – a Learning Management System (LMS), OER (Open Educational Resources) Repository, and TEL-based skills development programmes during the past years.

In addition, CEMCA worked with the University Grant Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and trained considerable number of faculties from 20 universities on TEL-based higher education during Covid-19 pandemic.