BOU VC attends CEMCA Advisory Council meeting 

Education

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:52 pm

BOU VC attends CEMCA Advisory Council meeting 

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:52 pm
BOU VC attends CEMCA Advisory Council meeting 

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter attended the 21st Advisory Council Meeting of Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA).

The meeting was virtually held on 10 December. 

The meeting was presided over by Asa Kanwar, president and CEO of COL who put emphasis on the use of more educational videos and inclusion of climate change aspects in curriculum at her brief on 6-year Strategic Plan of CEMCA. 

Professor Madhu Parhar, CEMCA director, presented the CEMCA's Annual Report 2020-21 and future plan of actions. 

Members of the CEMCA Council are vice-chancellors of open universities and education ministry officials from the Commonwealth Asia. 

BOU VC Prof Akter and IGNOU VC Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and other members appreciated CEMCA's work on skills development, MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courses), virtual lab, and TEL (Technology-Enabled Learning) in the member countries. 

It is reported that CEMCA provided BOU with the support for using MOODLE – a Learning Management System (LMS), OER (Open Educational Resources) Repository, and TEL-based skills development programmes during the past years. 

In addition, CEMCA worked with the University Grant Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and trained considerable number of faculties from 20 universities on TEL-based higher education during Covid-19 pandemic. 

Bangladesh Open University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

13h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

12h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

13h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’