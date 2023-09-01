Bangladesh Open University and international partners launch DECO-LEADS programme

Education

Press Release
01 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:23 pm

Image: Courtesy
Image: Courtesy

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) recently launched the Democratic Education and Community-Oriented Leadership Empowerment for Aspiring Dynamic Scholars (DECO-LEADS) programme.

This innovative initiative aims to redefine educational leadership by empowering primary and secondary school teachers across Bangladesh. The online course is designed to offer expert-led modules, interactive webinars, and a collaborative discussion forum, reflecting BOU's ongoing commitment to academic excellence, said a press release.

The eight-week online course aimed at enriching the nation's educational landscape. Already, 400 teachers from diverse geographical locations have enrolled in the programme. This marks a significant milestone as it's the first time a public university in Bangladesh has launched a fully online course adhering to international standards.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive certificates that can be authenticated online from anywhere, ensuring both credibility and global recognition.

Funded by the US Department of State and Meridian International Center | Center for Global Leadership, this programme also enjoys the support of BOU.

The orientation programme, which served as the launch event, was graced by a series of distinguished personalities who provided invaluable insights into the various facets of education and leadership.

Bangladesh Open University

