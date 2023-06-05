Education programme of Bangladesh Open University inaugurated in Italy

Education

Press Release
05 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 12:29 pm

Related News

Education programme of Bangladesh Open University inaugurated in Italy

Press Release
05 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 12:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Under the initiative of the Bangladesh Embassy in Rome, the education programme of Bangladesh Open University has started for Bangladeshis living in Italy.

Bangladesh Open University organised an inauguration event on 1 June on the online platform, said a press release. 

Bangladesh Open University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr Mahbooba Nasreen, Dean of Open School Prof Dr Sabina Yasmin, Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Languages Prof Dr Md. Jahangir Alam and Registrar Dr Shafiqul Alam, Ambassador Md Shamim Ahsan, Md Jasim Uddin, Counselor (Political), Asif Anam Siddiqui, First Secretary (Labour), Ayesha Akhtar, First Secretary (Political) and First Secretary (Politics) Md Ashfaqur Rahman, were present from the Bangladesh Embassy Rome in Italy.

The activities of Bangladesh Open University outside Bangladesh - SSC, HSC and BA/BSS programmes are going to start soon in Italy.

Bangladeshis living/working in Italy or Italian expatriates of Bangladeshi origin can participate in these programmes under the supervision of the Bangladesh Embassy, Rome.

The programmes will be conducted through distance learning using the online platform of Bangladesh Open University. These programmes will provide admission in humanities and business education streams.

Online tutorial classes and exam sessions will be arranged on weekends in Italy.

Bangladesh

Italy / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Open University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

4h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

19h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

19h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

2h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

16h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

20h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study