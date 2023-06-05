Education programme of Bangladesh Open University inaugurated in Italy

Under the initiative of the Bangladesh Embassy in Rome, the education programme of Bangladesh Open University has started for Bangladeshis living in Italy.

Bangladesh Open University organised an inauguration event on 1 June on the online platform, said a press release.

Bangladesh Open University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr Mahbooba Nasreen, Dean of Open School Prof Dr Sabina Yasmin, Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Languages Prof Dr Md. Jahangir Alam and Registrar Dr Shafiqul Alam, Ambassador Md Shamim Ahsan, Md Jasim Uddin, Counselor (Political), Asif Anam Siddiqui, First Secretary (Labour), Ayesha Akhtar, First Secretary (Political) and First Secretary (Politics) Md Ashfaqur Rahman, were present from the Bangladesh Embassy Rome in Italy.

The activities of Bangladesh Open University outside Bangladesh - SSC, HSC and BA/BSS programmes are going to start soon in Italy.

Bangladeshis living/working in Italy or Italian expatriates of Bangladeshi origin can participate in these programmes under the supervision of the Bangladesh Embassy, Rome.

The programmes will be conducted through distance learning using the online platform of Bangladesh Open University. These programmes will provide admission in humanities and business education streams.

Online tutorial classes and exam sessions will be arranged on weekends in Italy.