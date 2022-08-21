APUB demands removal of NSU VC from trustee board

The Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) has demanded removal of the Vice-Chancellor of North South University Atiqul Islam as a member of the reformed board of trustees.

APUB argued that the VC is the member secretary of the board by dint of his designation then why should he be included in the board as a member, reports Jago News.

This is a violation of the law, read a statement issued by APUB President Sheikh Kabir Hossain on Sunday (21 August).