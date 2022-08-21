APUB demands removal of NSU VC from trustee board

Education

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 06:22 pm

Related News

APUB demands removal of NSU VC from trustee board

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 06:22 pm
APUB demands removal of NSU VC from trustee board

The Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) has demanded removal of the Vice-Chancellor of North South University Atiqul Islam as a member of the reformed board of trustees.

APUB argued that the VC is the member secretary of the board by dint of his designation then why should he be included in the board as a member, reports Jago News.

This is a violation of the law, read a statement issued by APUB President Sheikh Kabir Hossain on Sunday (21 August).

Bangladesh

NSU Board of Trustees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

10h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

11h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

1h | Videos
Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

2h | Videos
Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

2h | Videos
Grenade splinters still haunts her

Grenade splinters still haunts her

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings