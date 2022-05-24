6 NSU trustees face travel ban over Tk303cr graft charge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 07:28 pm

Related News

6 NSU trustees face travel ban over Tk303cr graft charge

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 07:28 pm
6 NSU trustees face travel ban over Tk303cr graft charge

A Dhaka court has imposed travel restrictions on six trustees of North South University (NSU) in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for embezzling Tk303.82 crore.

They are Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the board, Amin Mohammad Hilali, managing director of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Limited and four trustee board members MA Kashem, Benazir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman, and Mohammad Shahjahan.

ACC Court Inspector Aminul Islam told media the court of Dhaka Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Tuesday (May 24) in response to an application by the anti-graft body.

Earlier on Sunday, the High Court rejected the bail pleas of four North South University trustees — Kashem, Benazir, Rehana, and Shahjahan, who applied for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the case. 

On 5 May, ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwari filed a case against six people, including the chairman of the university's board of trustees, for embezzling Tk303.82 crore in the course of purchasing land for the university.

Besides the four members of the Board of Trustees, Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the board, and Amin Mohammad Hilali, managing director of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Limited, were also charged.

According to the case statement, the money was embezzled under the guise of campus development with the consent of a few members of the trustee board, without informing the University Syndicate, the University Grants Commission, and the Ministry of Education.

The allegation against them is that despite actually buying the land at a lower price, for the nefarious purpose of embezzling money, they recorded a higher purchase price only to take cash in a kickback from the seller in fixed deposit accounts (FDR) which they later wholly withdrew.

The Board of Trustees is the highest governing body of North South University under the Private Universities Act, 2010.
 

Top News

NSU Board of Trustees / North South University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

9h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

10h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

30m | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

35m | Videos
NBR discourages transaction in cash to bring transparency in tax collection

NBR discourages transaction in cash to bring transparency in tax collection

1h | Videos
Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature