NSU graft case accused goes ‘missing’ in Uttara 

Amin Mohammad Hilali, managing director of Ashaloy Housing, has reportedly gone missing from Uttara.

His brother Rafiqul Islam Hilali filed a general diary (GD) with Uttara West police station, said the station's Inspector (Investigation) Yasin Gazi.

Amin Hilali was one of the accused in North South University (NSU) graft case filed for allegedly helping some trustee board members embezzle Tk303 crore.

According to the dockets, Amin Hilali reportedly left his house in Uttara driving his car at around 8pm on Friday (1 July) to his office at Uttara Sector 13.

Before leaving he asked the driver to contact him after 15 minutes. However, Amin Hilali's number was found switched off and he did not return.

On 5 May, ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwari filed a case against six people, including the chairman of the university's board of trustees, for embezzling Tk303.82 crore in the course of purchasing land for the university.

Besides the four members of the Board of Trustees, Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the board, and Amin Mohammad Hilali, managing director of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Limited, were also charged.

According to the case statement, the money was embezzled under the guise of campus development with the consent of a few members of the trustee board, without informing the University Syndicate, the University Grants Commission, and the Ministry of Education.