NSU graft case accused goes ‘missing’ in Uttara 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
02 July, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 08:14 pm

Related News

NSU graft case accused goes ‘missing’ in Uttara 

TBS Report 
02 July, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 08:14 pm
Amin Hilali. Photo: Collected
Amin Hilali. Photo: Collected

Amin Mohammad Hilali, managing director of Ashaloy Housing, has reportedly gone missing from Uttara.

His brother Rafiqul Islam Hilali filed a general diary (GD) with Uttara West police station, said the station's Inspector (Investigation) Yasin Gazi. 

Amin Hilali was one of the accused in North South University (NSU) graft case filed for allegedly helping some trustee board members embezzle Tk303 crore. 

According to the dockets, Amin Hilali reportedly left his house in Uttara driving his car at around 8pm on Friday (1 July) to his office at Uttara Sector 13. 

Before leaving he asked the driver to contact him after 15 minutes. However,  Amin Hilali's number was found switched off and he did not return. 

On 5 May, ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwari filed a case against six people, including the chairman of the university's board of trustees, for embezzling Tk303.82 crore in the course of purchasing land for the university.

Besides the four members of the Board of Trustees, Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the board, and Amin Mohammad Hilali, managing director of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Limited, were also charged.

According to the case statement, the money was embezzled under the guise of campus development with the consent of a few members of the trustee board, without informing the University Syndicate, the University Grants Commission, and the Ministry of Education.

Top News

NSU Board of Trustees / North South University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

11h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police observes 30th founding anniversary

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police observes 30th founding anniversary

1h | Videos
Plight of poor cancer patients

Plight of poor cancer patients

3h | Videos
Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1d | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation