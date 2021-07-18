8 Bangladeshi students selected for US-funded college programme

Education

TBS Report 
18 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 07:41 pm

Related News

8 Bangladeshi students selected for US-funded college programme

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller congratulated the eight outbound Bangladeshi undergraduate students

TBS Report 
18 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 07:41 pm
8 Bangladeshi students selected for US-funded college programme

Eight Bangladeshi have been selected to participate in the US State Department-funded Community College Initiative (CCI) programme.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller congratulated the eight outbound Bangladeshi undergraduate students at a virtual pre-departure orientation on 15 July 15, reads a press release.  

The students were selected for their academic excellence, leadership potential, and community service, will be enrolled in full-time undergraduate-level courses at US community colleges in Virginia, New York, Florida, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin during the 2021-2022 academic year. 

They will live on campus with American and international students, have opportunities to learn about American culture, history, and society; strengthen their leadership and English language skills; and participate in a two-month internship in their fields of study. 

At the same time, it will help American students learn more about Bangladesh. 

Ambassador Miller praised the students for their accomplishments, commitments to learning, and sense of adventure, encouraging them to continue pursuing opportunities to grow personally, academically, and professionally, and to serve as ambassadors of Bangladesh in the United States.  

"Exchange programmes like CCI provide tremendous opportunities for you and other exchange participants to explore the world around you— to learn about different cultures and societies; to meet people who have different viewpoints; to explore new hobbies and try new foods, and in so doing, open your mind to new dreams and global perspectives." Miller said.

"You will also have a unique opportunity to open American minds, to help Americans learn more about and better understand Bangladesh," he added.  

A total of 57 Bangladeshi students have participated in the CCI programme since 2013.

Bangladesh

US-funded college programme / Community College Initiative / CCI programme / US Ambassador to Bangladesh / Earl Miller

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners