8 Bangladeshi students selected for US-funded college programme

Eight Bangladeshi have been selected to participate in the US State Department-funded Community College Initiative (CCI) programme.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller congratulated the eight outbound Bangladeshi undergraduate students at a virtual pre-departure orientation on 15 July 15, reads a press release.

The students were selected for their academic excellence, leadership potential, and community service, will be enrolled in full-time undergraduate-level courses at US community colleges in Virginia, New York, Florida, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin during the 2021-2022 academic year.

They will live on campus with American and international students, have opportunities to learn about American culture, history, and society; strengthen their leadership and English language skills; and participate in a two-month internship in their fields of study.

At the same time, it will help American students learn more about Bangladesh.

Ambassador Miller praised the students for their accomplishments, commitments to learning, and sense of adventure, encouraging them to continue pursuing opportunities to grow personally, academically, and professionally, and to serve as ambassadors of Bangladesh in the United States.

"Exchange programmes like CCI provide tremendous opportunities for you and other exchange participants to explore the world around you— to learn about different cultures and societies; to meet people who have different viewpoints; to explore new hobbies and try new foods, and in so doing, open your mind to new dreams and global perspectives." Miller said.

"You will also have a unique opportunity to open American minds, to help Americans learn more about and better understand Bangladesh," he added.

A total of 57 Bangladeshi students have participated in the CCI programme since 2013.