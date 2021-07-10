Biden names Peter Haas as next US ambassador to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:44 pm

Related News

Biden names Peter Haas as next US ambassador to Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US President Joe Biden has named veteran diplomat and trade policy expert Peter Haas as the next US ambassador to Bangladesh, the White House on Friday said in a statement. 

"Peter Haas is the president's nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the White House statement said.

According to the statement, Peter D. Haas, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as Acting Assistant Secretary of State and concurrently as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, for Economic and Business Affairs for the Department of State.

Previously, Haas was Senior Advisor/Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the State Department and prior to that was the Deputy Permanent Representative to the US Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, France. Over his career he has served in positions across five geographic bureaus of the State Department including as Consul General of the US Consulate General Mumbai, India. 

Haas holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University. He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (Econ) degrees in both the Politics of the World Economy and Comparative Government. He is the recipient of the James Clement Dunn Award for Excellence and the Cordell Hull Award for Economic Achievement by Senior Officers.

His foreign languages are French and German.

Top News

Peter Haas / US Ambassador to Bangladesh / US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

11m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

16m | Videos
TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

16m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

26m | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru