Biden names Peter Haas as next US ambassador to Bangladesh

US President Joe Biden has named veteran diplomat and trade policy expert Peter Haas as the next US ambassador to Bangladesh, the White House on Friday said in a statement.

"Peter Haas is the president's nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the White House statement said.

According to the statement, Peter D. Haas, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as Acting Assistant Secretary of State and concurrently as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, for Economic and Business Affairs for the Department of State.

Previously, Haas was Senior Advisor/Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the State Department and prior to that was the Deputy Permanent Representative to the US Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, France. Over his career he has served in positions across five geographic bureaus of the State Department including as Consul General of the US Consulate General Mumbai, India.

Haas holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University. He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (Econ) degrees in both the Politics of the World Economy and Comparative Government. He is the recipient of the James Clement Dunn Award for Excellence and the Cordell Hull Award for Economic Achievement by Senior Officers.

His foreign languages are French and German.