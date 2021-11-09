US Embassy announces Community College Initiative (CCI) Programme 2021-22

US Embassy Dhaka has called for applications for the 2022-2023 Community College Initiative (CCI) Programme.

The CCI programme provides Bangladeshi undergraduate students who are studying first through third years in universities with an opportunity to study at an American community college, reads a press release.

The deadline for applying for the programme is 9 December 2021, at 4pm.

Under the programme students also get facilities to live with international students, and engage in community service projects with participants from 18 countries.

After completing the programme, the students will return to Bangladesh equipped with new knowledge, enhanced technical skills, and access to a global network they developed in the United States to create positive change in their local communities.

Over the last nine years, 66 Bangladeshi students have participated in this youth exchange programme.

Details information are available at: https://bd.usembassy.gov/26982/.