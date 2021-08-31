200 Bangladeshi students join ‘Access Microscholarship Programme’

Education

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 09:03 pm

Related News

200 Bangladeshi students join ‘Access Microscholarship Programme’

US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Earl Miller congratulated the new Access students for being selected for the two-year US State Department-funded English Access Microscholarship programme

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 09:03 pm
200 Bangladeshi students join ‘Access Microscholarship Programme’

Two hundred Bangladeshi students have joined the rigorous US funded two-year Access Programme to strengthen their English language, critical thinking, and leadership skills.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Earl Miller congratulated the new Access students for being selected for the two-year US State Department-funded English Access Microscholarship programme, said a press release.  

Ambassador Miller praised the 100 young women and 100 young men who were from local madrasas, public, and technical schools from Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram for choosing to participate in this life changing programme.  

"Your participation in the Access Programme is critical to build long friendship of trust and mutual respect between Bangladesh and the United States. I hope as young minds, you will design the path for next 50 years that others will follow, and you will also work on further strengthening the relationship between the two great countries." he said.

The English Access Microscholarship Programme is a rigorous, two-year interactive programme building a foundation in English language, American culture, critical thinking, and leadership skills for 13-17-year-olds from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds, and helps them become more competitive when applying for higher education and employment opportunities. 

Since it began in 2004, 1,336 Bangladeshi students have successfully completed the programme which has more than 100,000 alumni in 85 countries. 

The Access programme is one of US Embassy Dhaka's many initiatives to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, enhance the quality of education locally, and empower Bangladeshi youth through innovative learning opportunities.  

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Students / Access Microscholarship Programme / US Ambassador to Bangladesh / Earl Miller / US funded two-year Access Programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy