2nd day of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2022

BCOLBD Organising Committee has organised three-day wide Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh – 2022 to keep pace with the rapid development and spread of blockchain technology.

On the second day of the event, Khondkar Atique-E-Rabbani, independent director of internet and telecommunication service provider ADN Telecom Limited, and AM Ehsan-ul Haque, chief operating officer of the company, spoke at the seminar on 'Credentials in Blockchain'.

ADN Telecom Limited partnered with the event taking place at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh, Dhaka, said a press release.

Officials from different departments of IT & ICT sector of Bangladesh were present on the occasion.