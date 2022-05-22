Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2022 rescheduled

Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2022 has been rescheduled to 6-8 June.

The event was scheduled to be held on 22-24 May.

The deadlines have been postponed regarding the finalist team announcement and others, as a huge number of requests came from the participants to extend the deadlines of the submissions, reads a press release.

To keep pace with the rapid development and adoption of Blockchain Technology in the world Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) is organised every year. This year Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh is delighted to organize the 3rd BCOLBD, Blockchain Olympiad 2022.

The theme of the event is Inspiring Empowerment and Innovation.

The Olympiad is jointly organised by ICT Ministry of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Technohaven Company Ltd. Other partners are FBCCI, BASIS, IBA, Ekattor TV, The Business Standard, ICE Today and Radio Aamar.

The Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) was founded in 2019 aiming to keep pace with the rapid development and adoption of blockchain technology in the country. This Frontier technology is sweeping the world of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

To keep up with the fast growth and use of Blockchain Technology in Bangladesh the first initiative was taken to organise BCOLBD. Blockchain technology can be of great use in education, agriculture, finance, supply chain, healthcare, and other various sectors. Keeping this in mind, BCOLBD took a step to organize this blockchain technology based competition through which young talent can come up with real world solution.

This year the BCOLBD is introducing a new category named Professional Category which is open for all the service holders, entrepreneurs, freelancers or practitioners. The student category will be there as well like the previous years. But unlike the previous years, this year the student category is open for all the high school, college and university students. This time Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) students are also welcomed to participate in this prestigious event. The NRB professionals are also participating in the competition.

BCOLBD 2022 invites the young and talented people of the country including students and professionals interested in blockchain technology to come up with their innovative ideas on this emerging technology.

The event will take place at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) Center. It will run simultaneously on the online platform as well.

Therefore, it's actually a hybrid event. The three-day event will include Opening and Awards Ceremony, Gala Dinner and Cultural Night, seminars on the significant ideas on blockchain, on spot quizzes, online voting and many more. High intellectuals of Bangladesh will be present in the ceremonies and seminars as speakers and guests. The jury board is enriched with distinguished professors and high level professionals.