Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2022 kicks off

The third edition of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) kicked off today(Monday) with the opening ceremony at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB).

The theme for this year is, "Inspiring Empowerment and Innovation", reads a press release.

The Olympiad is organized by Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) in association with the ICT Division, Bangladesh Computer Council and Technohaven Company Ltd. Other partners are FBCCI, BASIS, IBA, Ekattor TV, The Business Standard (TBS), ICE Business Times and ADN Telecom.

Planning Minister M A Mannan was present at the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Also present was MP Aparajita Haque, N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary, ICT Division; Prof. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, Eminent Author and Advisor, BCOLBD; Dr. Lawrence Ma, Founder and President of Hong Kong Blockchain Society, Advisor, BCOLBD and Prof. Mohammad Abdul Momen, Director, IBA, University of Dhaka, Professor Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, Convener, BCOLBD and Habibibullah N Karim, Coordinator, BCOLBD 2022.

To keep pace with the rapid development and adoption of Blockchain Technology in the world, the Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) is organized every year.

After the opening ceremony, the participants are showcasing their projects in the exhibition hall. Visitors, Guests and jurors have been invited to visit the exhibition. I

In the meantime, the adjudication process will go on. Many Intellectuals, high officials, national and international blockchain experts are present as guests, jurors and speakers.

There will be 4 seminars, on spot quizzes, a gala dinner and a cultural night throughout the event. The three-day event will conclude on 8 June with an awards ceremony and musical event.

BCOLBD 2022 is introducing a new category this year, which is Professional Category. There is another category for students like the previous years. Professionals and Students both are participating in this blockchain competition. The projects will be on various themes: Document Authentication, e-Governance, FinTech, Identity & Privacy, Supply Chain, EduTech and HealthTech.

A total of 50 student category finalist teams and 10 professional category finalist teams are participating this year.