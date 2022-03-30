Blockchain seminar held in AIUB

A seminar on Blockchain Technology was held on 27 March in American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) campus with an aim to enlighten students about the potentiality of blockchain technology in different sectors of Bangladesh.

Speakers at the event also encouraged the young and innovative university students to participate in the upcoming Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2022, said a press release.

To keep up with the fast growth and use of Blockchain Technology in Bangladesh, a high-level committee was created, which has already conducted the country's first Blockchain Technology-based business competition, Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2020 and 2021.

University students from leading universities participated at BCOLBD 2020 and 2021. This year the 3rd Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) is going to be held on May 22-24 jointly with the ICT Division. BCOLBD has brought a new category for the professionals to participate in this prestigious competition.

The Professional Category is open for all the professionals who are service holders, entrepreneurs, freelancers and practitioners.

Prizes worth TK.10,50,000 is allocated for the winners of the professional category.

For Student Category the prize money amount is TK.5,90,000.

Interested students and professionals are expected to register at bcolobd.org.

Registration has already started from 25th March.