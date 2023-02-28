Primary scholarship results suspended due to 'error'

Education

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:17 pm

Primary scholarship results suspended due to 'error'

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:17 pm
Primary scholarship results suspended due to &#039;error&#039;

The Directorate of Primary Education has suspended the results of primary scholarship due to a 'code'-related error.

The decision was taken on Tuesday (28 February) evening, hours after the results were published.

Mahbubur Rahman, senior public relations officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, told The Business Standard, "The result has been postponed due to a technical error in the website of the Directorate of Primary Education. The results will be corrected and published again tomorrow."

The nature of the error will be explained later, he also said.

Earlier, on Tuesday noon, the State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain announced the results of primary scholarship.

A total of 82,383 students were named for scholarships across the country in the Primary Scholarship Examination held in 2022.

