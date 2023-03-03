Take special initiatives to improve quality of education: President Hamid

President Abdul Hamid on Friday asked all concerned to take special initiatives to improve the environment and quality of education in primary and secondary schools and colleges in rural areas.

He said this at the inaugural ceremony of the academic activity of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University in Kishoreganj.

"It must be remembered that infrastructural and institutional development is not enough to spread and improve the quality of education. Its usefulness lies in utilizing the institution and utilizing its benefits for public welfare," he said.

He also said large disparities are observed between urban and rural areas in terms of education, especially in qualifications due to social and physical infrastructure and financial strength. "Day by day this difference is increasing," he added.

Hamid hoped that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University will be able to play a proper role in the education and socio-economic development of this area with the efforts of all concerned.

He said almost all the districts of the country have or are having public universities. But not all are equal.

"We want Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University Kishoreganj to be run as an institution rich in quality from the beginning. Education curriculum should be determined keeping in mind the needs of the era and employment opportunities," he said.

He also stressed on giving importance in opening the department considering the reality and future prospects of the students.

"Education should be linked with jobs. In several universities of the country there are many departments where education may be possible but employment opportunities are very limited, " he added.