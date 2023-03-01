Primary Scholarship results: Students' wait lingers as authorities fail to fix 'glitch'

Education

Kamran Siddiqui
01 March, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:36 pm

Related News

Primary Scholarship results: Students' wait lingers as authorities fail to fix 'glitch'

82,383 students got scholarships across the country in the 2022 Primary Scholarship Examination

Kamran Siddiqui
01 March, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:36 pm
Primary school students
Photo: UNB

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has failed to republish the results of the primary scholarship 2022 even on Wednesday afternoon, as the DPE mentioned in a notice which followed their unsuccessful attempt to release results on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the directorate postponed the publishing of the results due to "technical errors" just a few hours after the results were published.

The notice, signed by the Primary Education Directorate's Director General Shah Rezwan Hayat, said the results will be published by Wednesday afternoon and will be available on the websites--www.dpe.gov.bd and www.mopme.gov.bd.

However, at the time of filing this report around 10pm, the results were yet to be published.

Shah Rezwan Hayat told The Business Standard on Wednesday evening that they are hoping to get the errors sorted and put the results back by Wednesday night.

Pointing out that the results have been delayed due to a technical error in the software, he said, "We got the correct results from the district level. But the error occurred while processing the results through the software."

Due to errors such as awarding scholarships to students who did not participate in the examination and granting scholarships to one student in the talent pool category in two different districts, the authorities have been compelled to postpone the results.

He expressed hope that a three-member inquiry committee formed to look into the matter would be able to submit a report by Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday noon, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain announced that a total of 82,383 students got scholarships across the country in the Primary Scholarship Examination held in 2022. Of them 33,000 students got scholarships in the talent pool while 49,383 in the general quota.

Bangladesh / Top News

Primary Scholarships / Primary Education / Results / glitch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

14h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

15h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

3h | TBS World
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

9h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

12h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod