Primary Scholarship results: Students' wait lingers as authorities fail to fix 'glitch'

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has failed to republish the results of the primary scholarship 2022 even on Wednesday afternoon, as the DPE mentioned in a notice which followed their unsuccessful attempt to release results on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the directorate postponed the publishing of the results due to "technical errors" just a few hours after the results were published.

The notice, signed by the Primary Education Directorate's Director General Shah Rezwan Hayat, said the results will be published by Wednesday afternoon and will be available on the websites--www.dpe.gov.bd and www.mopme.gov.bd.

However, at the time of filing this report around 10pm, the results were yet to be published.

Shah Rezwan Hayat told The Business Standard on Wednesday evening that they are hoping to get the errors sorted and put the results back by Wednesday night.

Pointing out that the results have been delayed due to a technical error in the software, he said, "We got the correct results from the district level. But the error occurred while processing the results through the software."

Due to errors such as awarding scholarships to students who did not participate in the examination and granting scholarships to one student in the talent pool category in two different districts, the authorities have been compelled to postpone the results.

He expressed hope that a three-member inquiry committee formed to look into the matter would be able to submit a report by Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday noon, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain announced that a total of 82,383 students got scholarships across the country in the Primary Scholarship Examination held in 2022. Of them 33,000 students got scholarships in the talent pool while 49,383 in the general quota.