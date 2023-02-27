Primary scholarship exam results to be published tomorrow

The results of primary scholarship examinations-2022 will be published tomorrow.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen will announce the result of scholarship examinations at a press briefing in the conference of his ministry, an official release said.

A total of 4,83,759 examinees appeared in scholarship examinations, it added.



Primary terminal examinations were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Primary scholarship examamination-2022 was held on December 30 last year.