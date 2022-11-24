EC updates voter list ahead of next general election

Bangladesh

UNB
24 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 08:45 am

Related News

EC updates voter list ahead of next general election

UNB
24 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 08:45 am
EC updates voter list ahead of next general election

The Election Commission (EC) has enrolled more voters than the number estimated in the voter list update programme during a countrywide campaign, including door-to-door visits.

This would be the last registration process for prospective voters before the 12th parliamentary election.

Enumerators of the EC visited households to complete the update in four phases starting from May 20 to November 20 this year following the terms of Section 11 of the Electoral Rolls Act 2009 Voter List Update Programme.

The progress rate of the voter registration process is 8.59 percent, the commission said.

The EC officials said 9,870,970 people have completed the registration process in the update programme, 1,255,233 more than the estimated number.

Registration of 4,778,003 women, 5,092,716 men, and 251 third-gender people has been completed.

The names of 1,709,321 people were removed from the voters' list after verification of the necessary documents, the commission said.

The EC collected data about citizens born on or after January 1, 2005, January 1, 2006, and January 1, 2007. These people would gradually be included in the voter list when they turn 18.

The cost of the voter list update programme this year has been estimated at Tk106.64 crore, which is Tk26 crore more than the previous time.

The EC will publish the final and updated list of voters on National Voters' Day on March 2 next year.

The voter list was updated five times since the creation of the voter list with photos in 2007-2008.

The polling authority now has information about more than 11.32 crore voters. Among them, there are 57,689,529 male voters and 55,597,027 female and 454 third-gender voters.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Election Commission / Voter list updating / voters / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

26m | Panorama
A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

19h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

21h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

11h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

11h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

12h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka