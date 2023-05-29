EC asks for probe into Gazipur post-poll violence

The Election Commission has asked the Gazipur Metropolitan Police to investigate the incidents of violence that occurred in Tongi after the Gazipur city election as reported in the media.

The commission issued a letter in this regard to the police commissioner of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police on Monday.

Referring to media reports, the letter said that from the date of announcement of the election schedule till the publication of the election results in the gazette, causing any damage to the land, building or any other movable or immovable property of any citizen on the occasion of an election, disturbing anyone's peace by unintended disturbance and disorderly conduct, etc, are a violation of election laws, rules, and city corporation polls code of conduct. These are also violations of existing criminal laws.

According to media reports, the workers and supporters of the defeated candidates were attacked and vandalised in various wards in the Tongi industrial area since the end of the election. In Tongi Bazar Hajir Mazar Basti area of Ward-57, there were incidents of attacks, beatings, vandalism and threats on the workers and supporters of the defeated councillor candidate from the morning of 26 May till 27 May night, leaving at least 15 people injured. More than 50 men and women have left their homes due to fear. Nine complaints have been filed with Tongi East and West police stations in these incidents, the letter said.

Zaida Khatun, the mother of former mayor Jahangir Alam, was elected mayor after defeating Awami League candidate Azmat Ullah Khan in the Gazipur City election on 25 May.