EC asks for probe into Gazipur post-poll violence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

EC asks for probe into Gazipur post-poll violence

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
EC asks for probe into Gazipur post-poll violence

The Election Commission has asked the Gazipur Metropolitan Police to investigate the incidents of violence that occurred in Tongi after the Gazipur city election as reported in the media.

The commission issued a letter in this regard to the police commissioner of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police on Monday.

Referring to media reports, the letter said that from the date of announcement of the election schedule till the publication of the election results in the gazette, causing any damage to the land, building or any other movable or immovable property of any citizen on the occasion of an election, disturbing anyone's peace by unintended disturbance and disorderly conduct, etc, are a violation of election laws, rules, and city corporation polls code of conduct. These are also violations of existing criminal laws.

According to media reports, the workers and supporters of the defeated candidates were attacked and vandalised in various wards in the Tongi industrial area since the end of the election. In Tongi Bazar Hajir Mazar Basti area of Ward-57, there were incidents of attacks, beatings, vandalism and threats on the workers and supporters of the defeated councillor candidate from the morning of 26 May till 27 May night, leaving at least 15 people injured. More than 50 men and women have left their homes due to fear. Nine complaints have been filed with Tongi East and West police stations in these incidents, the letter said.

Zaida Khatun, the mother of former mayor Jahangir Alam, was elected mayor after defeating Awami League candidate Azmat Ullah Khan in the Gazipur City election on 25 May.

 

Top News

Gazipur City Corporation Polls / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

12h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

13h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

5h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

7h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

8h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration