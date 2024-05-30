38% voter turnout in the third phase of upazila elections: EC secretary

The third phase of the upazila parishad elections saw a 38% voter turnout across 87 upazilas, according to Election Commission (EC) secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

However, he noted that this figure may rise as complete data from all centres is yet to be received.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Agargaon with outgoing secretary Jahangir Alam and newly appointed secretary Shafiul Azim.

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal mentioned yesterday (29 May) that the turnout rate might vary slightly as more data is processed, indicating that a definitive percentage would be available within 20 to 25 hours.

On 21 May, the Ministry of Public Administration ordered the transfer of Jahangir Alam to the position of secretary of the public security division.

Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, was promoted and appointed as the new secretary of the EC on the same day.

He joined the Election Commission (EC) today (30 May).