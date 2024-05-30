38% voter turnout in the third phase of upazila elections: EC secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:50 pm

Related News

38% voter turnout in the third phase of upazila elections: EC secretary

The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Agargaon with outgoing secretary Jahangir Alam and newly appointed secretary Shafiul Azim. 

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
38% voter turnout in the third phase of upazila elections: EC secretary

The third phase of the upazila parishad elections saw a 38% voter turnout across 87 upazilas, according to Election Commission (EC) secretary Md Jahangir Alam. 

However, he noted that this figure may rise as complete data from all centres is yet to be received.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Agargaon with outgoing secretary Jahangir Alam and newly appointed secretary Shafiul Azim. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal mentioned yesterday (29 May) that the turnout rate might vary slightly as more data is processed, indicating that a definitive percentage would be available within 20 to 25 hours.

On 21 May, the Ministry of Public Administration ordered the transfer of Jahangir Alam to the position of secretary of the public security division. 

Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, was promoted and appointed as the new secretary of the EC on the same day.

He joined the Election Commission (EC) today (30 May).

 

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Upazila Parishad Elections / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

6h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

50m | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

1h | Videos
Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

4h | Videos