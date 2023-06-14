EC cancels councillor candidate’s nomination for carrying out armed show down in Sylhet

The Election Commission (EC) has canceled the nomination of Aftab Hussain Khan, councillor candidate of Ward No. 7 in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation elections, for carrying out an armed show down in front of the rival candidate's house.

Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam informed reporters about this following a hearing on Wednesday.

Sylhet and Rajshahi City Corporation polls will be held on 21 June.

Earlier on Monday, a press release signed by Election Commission Public Relations Director Shariful Alam said that a complaint was received against Aftab Hossain Khan (kite symbol), councilor candidate of general ward 7 of Sylhet City Corporation, for conducting armed show down in front of the house of another rival candidate. The incident was publicised using CCTV footage, video and images on social media and various print and electronic media. Moreover, the councillor candidate of the said ward, Syed Mohammad Abdullah, (Latim symbol) filed a written complaint and statement with the commission in this regard.

Based on the complaint and statement, the returning officer investigated and submitted a report in this regard where the incident was found to be true.

The EC directed the candidate to be physically present at the Election Commission on 14 June with a written statement as to why the candidature of the concerned councillor candidate will not be canceled or disciplinary action will be taken against him as per rules 31 and 32 for violation of rule 30 of the City Corporation Election Conduct Rules 2016.

The EC rejected his candidature after a hearing today.