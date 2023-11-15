DU students stage demonstration demanding sufficient facilities at central library

Bangladesh

UNB
15 November, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 03:15 pm

Students stage a protest University of Dhaka demanding sufficient facilities at central library on 15 November 2023. Photo: UNB
Students stage a protest University of Dhaka demanding sufficient facilities at central library on 15 November 2023. Photo: UNB

Students of Dhaka University on Wednesday staged a demonstration demanding the end of mismanagement at the central library of the university. 

Library users took position in front of the central library around 11am and displayed placards carrying different slogans to bring discipline to the central library.

They urged the university administration to take steps to resolve different problems like accommodation, insufficient washrooms, insufficient CCTV cameras, noise and others.

The Business Standard

The students also urged the authorities to check ID cards and drive out outsiders who are not students of the university but regularly come to the library.

At one stage, DU assistant proctor Prof. Badrul Hasan and librarian Prof Nasir Uddin Munshi came and assured the students of resolving the issues as soon as possible. 

Students said they do not want any assurances but they want to see implementation.

