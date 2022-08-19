DU student detained for Messenger comments on 17 Aug bombings released

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 09:05 pm

Related News

DU student detained for Messenger comments on 17 Aug bombings released

No case was filed against the student, but the police are conducting a further inquiry 

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

Meftahul Maruf, a Dhaka University student held Thursday night for making comments regarding the 17 August 2005 series bomb attacks, was released yesterday as the police did not find any evidence of his involvement in militancy.

Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Division, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the student was handed over to the police for making controversial comments in a Facebook Messenger group. Later, the police released him.

No case was filed against Meftahul, but the police are conducting a further inquiry about him, said Md Shahidullah.

Meftahul, a second year student of political science at Dhaka University, wrote in a Messenger group, "The simultaneous bombings were carried out by a militant organisation called Jama'atul Mujahideen led by Bangla Bhai. The BNP-Jamaat government was in power at that time. If BNP-Jamaat is responsible for that attack because it was in power, then Awami League is responsible for all militant attacks after 2008."

He also criticised the Chhatra League, saying their programme in memory of the 17 August bombings caused the people suffering and pain.

Consequently, Dr Md Bellal Hossain, provost of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, handed Meftahul over to the police through a proctorial team.

At the time, Dr Bellal said evidence of anti-state activities and involvement with militant organisations were found against Meftahul.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders accompanying Meftahul on his way back from Shahbagh police station were attacked by miscreants. A number of students injured in the attack were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Top News

JMB / JMB militants / DU / Dhaka Univerisity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

12h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

11h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

3h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

5h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

5h | Videos
134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings