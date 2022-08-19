DU student detained for Messenger comments on 17 Aug bombings released

Meftahul Maruf, a Dhaka University student held Thursday night for making comments regarding the 17 August 2005 series bomb attacks, was released yesterday as the police did not find any evidence of his involvement in militancy.

Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Division, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the student was handed over to the police for making controversial comments in a Facebook Messenger group. Later, the police released him.

No case was filed against Meftahul, but the police are conducting a further inquiry about him, said Md Shahidullah.

Meftahul, a second year student of political science at Dhaka University, wrote in a Messenger group, "The simultaneous bombings were carried out by a militant organisation called Jama'atul Mujahideen led by Bangla Bhai. The BNP-Jamaat government was in power at that time. If BNP-Jamaat is responsible for that attack because it was in power, then Awami League is responsible for all militant attacks after 2008."

He also criticised the Chhatra League, saying their programme in memory of the 17 August bombings caused the people suffering and pain.

Consequently, Dr Md Bellal Hossain, provost of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, handed Meftahul over to the police through a proctorial team.

At the time, Dr Bellal said evidence of anti-state activities and involvement with militant organisations were found against Meftahul.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders accompanying Meftahul on his way back from Shahbagh police station were attacked by miscreants. A number of students injured in the attack were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.