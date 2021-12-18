DU female students demand reform to policies for married students

Bangladesh

UNB
18 December, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 12:13 pm

Related News

DU female students demand reform to policies for married students

UNB
18 December, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 12:13 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Representatives of female dormitories of Dhaka University want reform of policies on pregnant and married students staying in the residential halls.

The student representatives demanded these at a press conference held at Dhaka University Journalists Association (DUJA) club at around 12:30pm on Friday, our DU correspondent reports.

"Is it a fault to be married? What kind of nonsense policy is it to cancel the seats of the female married students? We strongly demand to remake these policies and bring in student-friendly policies," said former VP of Shamsunnahar Hall Sheikh Tasnim Afroze Emi.

"If the university authority helps us, we are ready to cooperate with them with our best, but if they don't accept our demands, we will be obliged to call a movement," she added.

They also demanded to allow non-resident students to enter the halls and also to allow them to stay in the dormitories in emergencies.

It is to be mentioned that to allot seats at five female residential halls under Dhaka University, female students have to sign an undertaking while enrolling, where one of the points says: "If any student gets married, she must inform the hall authority quickly. Otherwise, for breaking the rule, her seat will be cancelled. And pregnant students cannot stay in the dorm."

Recently, a 4th-year married student of Shamsunnahar Hall was forced to leave the hall on the condition that her cousin, a student of 2019-20 session who was eligible to get a legal seat in the hall, would not get it until she leaves her seat.

On the other hand, a second-year married student faced lots of difficulties from hall administration with the matter of her hall accommodation. But while contacted, the victim refused to comment before the media.

The representatives submitted an application to DU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Akhtaruzzaman in this regard two days ago.

"Considering social values and morality, our forefathers brought out these policies and all of those policies are not bad. But in this present time, these policies need to be reconsidered," Prof. Akhtaruzzaman said in this regard.

"These policies will remain in practice until we reach a logical conclusion," he further said.

"I studied in different foreign universities but didn't see such rules. I think such rules shouldn't exist in a 100-year-old university," the dean of the social science faculty, Prof. Sadeka Halim, said.

"I think hall authority should allow married students to stay in the hall," she added.

Top News

DU / Dhaka University / DU dormitories / dormitory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malamal.xyz: Filling the gap in the B2B e-commerce

Malamal.xyz: Filling the gap in the B2B e-commerce

2h | Panorama
Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

21h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

1d | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

19h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

21h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

21h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 