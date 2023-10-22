Dr Yunus calls for immediate action to create Palestine state 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:58 pm

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has released a statement on the current Israel-Palestine conflict calling for immediate action to create a Palestine state.

The statement from the Yunus centre on Sunday (22 October) said, "The conflict between Israel and Palestine is a very old problem which has become much more complicated now because of the treatment that the people of Palestine have been receiving from Israel. It has been brewing over time and recently it became very explosive and unacceptable against any civilised standard."

The solution right now is the creation of two states, something which the United Nations has a resolution on but which remains unimplemented.  There is no way to escape from this resolution if we want to bring peace to the region. The top-most priority right now is to implement the long ignored UN resolution on creating two states. Otherwise we don't know where this conflict will lead us to. It has the potential to set the whole region on fire and suck in a larger part of the world into that fire, it further reads.

"We must create the state of Palestine with extreme urgency. The key actor in bringing this to reality is the United States. If the US moves fast others will follow. The Biden administration must lead the world on this vital and urgent issue without delay.

"I urgently call upon all parties engaged in the conflict to immediately cease hostilities, ensure the safety and well-being of the innocent children and civilians caught in the midst of this crisis. It is imperative to facilitate and expedite the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to the suffering population. It is time to focus on saving human lives, protect dignity and get to work on a permanent solution," he said. 

"Let us join hands to put an end to the suffering, ensure uninterrupted humanitarian access, and foster an environment conducive to meaningful peace negotiations and work out the modalities to create Palestine state at the fastest pace. In this day and age, we should collectively recognize that war and bloodshed are inconsistent with the values and progress of our modern civilization. The world is watching and it is our shared responsibility to work towards a future where both Palestine and Israel can co-exist in harmony and peace together with friendly collaboration," reads the statement.

Dr Yunus / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

