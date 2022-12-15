One killed, dozens injured as several vehicles collide due to dense fog in Tangail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 11:49 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

One person was killed and several people were injured on Thursday (15 December) morning after some 20-30 vehicles hit each other on the Dhaka-Tangail highway due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

The accident took place near Mirzapur Bypass area around 7:30 am, according to an eye-witness.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Fire service personnel conducted rescue operations at the scene. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"One person was killed when a bus hit the back of a pickup van on the Dhaka-bound lane in the Dhalya-Mansur area of the highway at 9am. The deceased was a bus helper but couldn't be identified yet.  The body was taken to the police station," Gorai Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mollah Tutul told The Business Standard.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"15/16 accidents happened in different areas of Mirzapur since morning. Dhaka-bound lane is closed. However, vehicles are moving through the service lane. Police are working on the highway. Situation will be normal soon," said Tangail Traffic Sergeant Mostak Ahmed.

 

 

