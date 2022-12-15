One killed, dozens injured as several vehicles collide due to dense fog in Tangail
One person was killed and several people were injured on Thursday (15 December) morning after some 20-30 vehicles hit each other on the Dhaka-Tangail highway due to low visibility caused by dense fog.
The accident took place near Mirzapur Bypass area around 7:30 am, according to an eye-witness.
Fire service personnel conducted rescue operations at the scene.
"One person was killed when a bus hit the back of a pickup van on the Dhaka-bound lane in the Dhalya-Mansur area of the highway at 9am. The deceased was a bus helper but couldn't be identified yet. The body was taken to the police station," Gorai Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mollah Tutul told The Business Standard.
"15/16 accidents happened in different areas of Mirzapur since morning. Dhaka-bound lane is closed. However, vehicles are moving through the service lane. Police are working on the highway. Situation will be normal soon," said Tangail Traffic Sergeant Mostak Ahmed.