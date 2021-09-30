DORP organises workshop on ensuring safe water, sanitation and hygiene at schools

Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP) on Monday organised a training workshop with various stakeholders on ensuring safe water, sanitation and hygiene at schools.

Around 18 participants from civil society organisations, media, academia, and field personnel participated in the workshop, said a press release.

Md Emdadul Hoq Chowdhury, joint secretary (Policy Support Branch), local government division was present at the event as the chief guest.

Md Alamgir Hossen, deputy director of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, Binayak Das, regional and programme coordinator of South Asia, Integrity Tools Water Integrity Network, attended the event as special guests.

The training workshop focused on proactive and positive means to improve service delivery, sector management and coordination for sustainability.

The participants of this workshop learned about how the key governance areas such as regulation, finance and investments, service provision and anti-corruption affect the integrity issues, the press release added.

They also learned how Annotated Water Integrity Scan (AWIS), a qualitative tool helps to figure out the whole scenario of integrity gap among service providers and service recipients by quick participatory assessment of the integrity situation in the water sector at national or local level.