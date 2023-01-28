Prof Sankar Kumar Sanyal gets ‘Karmasathi Ma-Swapno’ award

Prof Dr Sankar Kumar Sanyal, president of Harijan Sevak Sangh, founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932, has received 'Karmasathi Ma-Swapno' award.

The honourary award was handed over on Friday (27 January) in a ceremony organized at the office of Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP), an organisation based in Shewrapara of the capital that introduced the maternity allowance and 'swapno' package.

Expressing his feelings, Dr Sanyal said that women were previously considered a burden in but now girls have established themselves and are playing a role in the family and society. "I am more excited to see this picture in Bangladesh."

He commented that girls are not a nuisance anymore, but an asset. He also said that Harijan Sevak Sangh will jointly work with DORP.

A discussion was held after the award giving ceremony.

Dr Abdul Mannan Chowdhury, chairman of the Advisory Council of DORP and Vice-Chancellor of World University of Bangladesh presided over the event moderated by DORP founder and CEO AHM Noman.

Distinguished economist and former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Atiur Rahman, Dr Hamidul Haque, Nirapad Sarak Chai's founding chairman Ilias Kanchan, Major General (retired) Abu Saeed Masud, poet and writer Rokeya Islam also spoke at the event.

