Prof Sankar Kumar Sanyal gets ‘Karmasathi Ma-Swapno’ award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

Prof Sankar Kumar Sanyal gets ‘Karmasathi Ma-Swapno’ award

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 06:34 pm
Prof Sankar Kumar Sanyal gets ‘Karmasathi Ma-Swapno’ award

Prof Dr Sankar Kumar Sanyal, president of Harijan Sevak Sangh, founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932, has received 'Karmasathi Ma-Swapno' award.

The honourary award was handed over on Friday (27 January) in a ceremony organized at the office of Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP), an organisation based in Shewrapara of the capital that introduced the maternity allowance and 'swapno' package.  

Expressing his feelings, Dr Sanyal said that women were previously considered a burden in but now girls have established themselves and are playing a role in the family and society. "I am more excited to see this picture in Bangladesh."

He commented that girls are not a nuisance anymore, but an asset. He also said that Harijan Sevak Sangh will jointly work with DORP.  

A discussion was held after the award giving ceremony.

Dr Abdul Mannan Chowdhury, chairman of the Advisory Council of DORP and Vice-Chancellor of World University of Bangladesh presided over the event moderated by DORP founder and CEO AHM Noman. 

Distinguished economist and former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Atiur Rahman, Dr Hamidul Haque, Nirapad Sarak Chai's founding chairman Ilias Kanchan, Major General (retired) Abu Saeed Masud, poet and writer Rokeya Islam also spoke at the event. 
 

Harijan / Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

10h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

41m | TBS Entertainment
Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

4h | TBS World
Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund