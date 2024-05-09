DORP, HELVETAS Bangladesh join forces to combat climate challenges and enhance livelihoods in Bagerhat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 12:50 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 12:55 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In response to the urgent need to address climate vulnerabilities and extreme salinity in water resources, DORP a leading implementing organization for sustainable development initiatives, collaborated with HELVETAS Bangladesh to conduct a comprehensive field visit from 6-7 May in Morrelganj Upazila, Bagerhat.

The visit focused on assessing ongoing projects aimed at improving the lives of communities facing these challenges, reads a press release.

The delegation, comprised of key representatives from both organizations, Among the attendees were Rene Holenstein, Board of Directors Member of the HELVETAS Swiss Inter-cooperation; Cornelia Gautshi Holenstein; Benjamin Blumenthal, Country Director of HELVETAS Bangladesh; Mahmodul Hasan, Domain Coordinator for water, food, and climate at HELVETAS Bangladesh; Sanjan Kumar Barua, Project Manager IAIWS Project at HELVETAS Bangladesh; Mohammad Zobair Hasan, Deputy Executive Director at DORP; and Md. Amir Khasro, Deputy Director at DORP.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in various activities aimed at understanding the impact of climate change on the region and exploring innovative solutions to address local challenges. Highlights of the visit included. Assessing the Impact of Climate Change, The delegation witnessed firsthand the adverse effects of extreme salinity in water resources and its impact on the livelihoods of communities in Morrelganj Upazila. Through interactions with local residents, the delegation gained insights into the daily struggles faced by communities in accessing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities. DORP and HELVETAS Bangladesh showcased ongoing initiatives aimed at improving water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure in the region. These initiatives are crucial for enhancing the resilience of communities and improving their overall quality of life. The initiatives also aim to engage Civil Society Organizations maintaining collaboration with Local Government Institutions to ensure good governance, transparency, and accountability. LGIs also recognize the importance of local people's participation.

The collaboration between DORP and HELVETAS Bangladesh underscores their shared commitment to promoting sustainable development and improving the lives of communities in climate-vulnerable areas. By leveraging their expertise and resources, the two organizations aim to continue making meaningful contributions to enhancing livelihoods and fostering resilience in Morrelganj Upazila, Bagerhat.

Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP) / HELVETAS Bangladesh

