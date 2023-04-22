Do politics from perspective of mutual respect, cooperation: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the opposition Golam Mohammad Quader has said it is by and large the government which must come forward to ensure politics in the country from a perspective of mutual respect.

Emphasising the need for cooperation in national politics, he said, "There will be competition in healthy politics. For the sake of it, we can be rivals but not enemies. Outside of politics, we should maintain friendly relations with everyone."

"In the face of rising conflicts in politics, I am requesting cooperation from everyone, especially the government, which has a crucial role to play in this as the opposition party in the present scenario has no significant influence."

To save countrymen from the conflicts of politics, he said "We should vow on the day of Eid that in future, we will do politics from our respective positions with mutual respect, love and brotherhood for all."

GM Quader made these remarks after greeting Jatiya Party leaders and activists on the occasion of Eid at its Banani office auditorium this afternoon.

He extended his best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for brotherhood, peace, prosperity and the unity of Muslims around the world.

The opposition leader also called on the affluent class of society to help those in need, especially at a time when a large number of people in the country are in economic crisis.