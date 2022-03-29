Do not behave like masters: CEC to election officials

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has asked the election officials not to behave like masters with service seekers, rather they should consider themselves as servants of the people.

He made the statement at a workshop about determining ways to resolve problems in obtaining national identity card.

The workshop was organised by the National Identity Card Registration sub-division at the Electoral Training Institute in Agargaon on Tuesday.

Kazi Habibul Awal said, "All of us have had a moral downfall. We resort to lobbying for everything. As soon as we get a government job we start considering the public to be beneath us. But we should not act like masters. We have to accept ourselves as servants of the people."

If the officials of the Election Commission do not perform their duties efficiently and honestly, then the entire Election Commission will have to take responsibility for that notoriety, he added.

The CEC also mentioned that the reputation of the organisation is being tarnished for some people.

Emphasising the need for a national identity card, the CEC said that there could be various reasons behind incorrect names in passports and voter IDs.

"However, in case of correction, it is not necessary that it will be done as soon as asked. We need to cross check everything. But in many ways people become victims of harassment," said the CEC.