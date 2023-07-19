It’s not acceptable: FM Momen on joint statements by EU, 12 countries over Hero Alom assault

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today expressed disappointment over the joint statement issued by foreign missions in Bangladesh regarding the attack on Hero Alom.

"That's not acceptable. They create noises when something happens in Bangladesh only. But don't do the same as a group when similar things happen in the US, UK, France or in other countries," Momen said when a reporter asked for his comments on the issue.

Momen wanted to know from reporters whether these countries say anything about the investigation progress when Bangladeshi citizens are killed abroad.

"Ask them [foreign diplomats]. Why don't you ask them? Why don't they give statements then?" he said.

Momen said the perpetrators who assaulted Hero Alam need to be identified as this could have been done to create uncertainty ahead of the next national election. "We don't know. You never know… whether to foil the election, these misdeeds are staged."

"Give me an investigative report on which countries issued such statements when similar things happen in their own countries," he said.

The foreign minister told reporters that it is time to stop publishing or broadcasting such statements.

Responding to a question, Momen said US President Joe Biden wants to strengthen the relations with Bangladesh and for that reason, senior officials keep coming here.

Earlier, foreign missions in Dhaka called for a full investigation and accountability of the perpetrators involved in the assault on Hero Alam.

In a joint statement, the foreign missions said, "We condemn the 17 July attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom. Violence has no place in the democratic process."

"Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful," said the diplomatic missions in Dhaka.

The joint statement was signed by the embassies/high commissions of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and the delegation of the European Union.

Mohammad Ali Arafat, who won the Dhaka-17 by-polls, said what happened "just 20 minutes before the end of the election is uncalled for."

"I strongly condemn it. The involved parties could not be Awami League's well-wishers. It was done with the intention of maligning the election," he said.

The culprits should be arrested and brought to justice, Arafat said.

Hero Alom, an independent candidate contesting the Dhaka-17 by-election, was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani area on 17 July.

