Western countries condemn attack on Hero Alom, call for full investigation

Western countries have condemned the assault on Hero Alom, an independent candidate for by-elections in the Dhaka-17 constituency and called for a full investigation and accountability for those involved.

"We condemn the 17 July attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alam," said high commissioners and ambassadors of the United Kingdom, United States, the delegation of the European Union, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The countries further said, "Violence has no place in the democratic process."

Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful, reads the statement.

Hero Alom came under attack around 3:00 pm on 17 July after he visited the polling centre at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content. When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him.

Law enforcement officers intervened, and Alom managed to escape in a car.

A case has been filed against 15-20 unnamed persons in connection with the attack on Hero Alom.

Sujan Rahman Shuvo, 25, from Hero Alom's hometown of Bogura filed the case on charges of assault. Sujan alleged that a group of people beat him up in an attempt of murder.

Along with a flurry of condemnations from local bodies, the United Nations has also expressed concern over the attack on Hero Alam.

Amnesty International has also condemned the assault on Hero Alom.