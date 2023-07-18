UN, US express concern over attack on Hero Alom

Case filed against 20 unnamed persons over the assault

Two of the arrested placed into three-day remand each

One of the arrested is Gulshan Thana Sramik League's Joint Secretary

Political affiliation of others have not been ascertained yet

Along with a flurry of condemnations from local bodies, the United Nations and the United States have also expressed concern over the attack on independent MP candidate Ashraful Alom, widely known as Hero Alam, during Dhaka-17 by-polls on Monday.

Hero Alom came under attack around 3:00pm on Monday after he visited the polling centre at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds. He returned home after receiving treatment at a hospital.

Police have arrested seven people so far in connection with the assault.

"The fundamental human right of everyone to participate in elections without violence should be guaranteed and protected," UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka, Gwyn Lewis, tweeted on Tuesday.

The @UNinBangladesh is concerned over the attack on independent MP candidate Ashraful Alam during the Dhaka-17 by-poll. The fundamental human right of everyone to participate in elections without violence should be guaranteed and protected. https://t.co/yk0M0mnVYD— Gwyn Lewis (@GwynLewis12) July 18, 2023

Gwyn Lewis also raised the issue during a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman on Tuesday..

The minister assured Lewis that they will investigate whether there was any instigation in the attack on Hero Alom.

Meanwhile, the US has encouraged the government of Bangladesh to investigate any report of violence thoroughly, transparently and impartially and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account.

"I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told in a regular briefing in Washington on Monday.

Miller also said they would expect the government of Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections. "And we continue to monitor it closely."

Amnesty International has also condemned the assault on Hero Alom.

"Such an attack sends a chilling message ahead of the country's next general elections in January 2024," the international human rights organisation said.

The authorities must "immediately and impartially" investigate the attack, and bring the perpetrators to account, it said.

Amnesty International tweeted saying human rights must be respected at all times, especially before, during and after elections.

Reactions at home

Mohammad Ali Arafat, who won the by-polls, said what happened "just 20 minutes before the end of the election is uncalled for."

"I strongly condemn it. The involved parties could not be Awami League's well-wishers. It was done with the intention of maligning the election," he said.

The culprits should be arrested and brought to justice, Arafat said.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Monday said the attack on Hero Alom was "unfortunate and unexpected".

The Election Commission has also directed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner to conduct an investigation into the assault.

The EC also directed the commissioner to inform after taking legal action against those involved.

Besides, National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed condemned the assault, saying "The incident is a violation of the electoral code of conduct and a clear violation of human rights."

The commission also demanded an investigation into the matter and urged necessary legal action against the guilty persons.

Regarding the incident, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid on Tuesday said there could be a conspiracy behind the attack on Hero Alom.

"The attack may have been carried out to make the polls questionable," he said.

The DB chief also confirmed that an investigation is underway in connection with the attack.

Case and arrests

A case has been filed against 20 unnamed persons in connection with the assault.

Sujan Rahman Shuvo, 25, from Hero Alom's personal assistant, filed the case with Banani police station on charges of assault.

Sujan alleged that a group of people beat him up in an attempt at murder.

In connection with the assault, police arrested seven people so far after identifying them from video footage, DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) KN Roy Niyoti told The Business Standard.

The arrested are Sanwar Kazi, 28; Biplob Hossain, 31; Mahmud Hasan Mehedi, 27; Mozahid Khan, 27; Ashique Sarker, 27; Ridoy Sheikh, 24; and Sohel Mollah, 25.

Among the arrested, Sanwar Kazi and Sheikh Shahidullah Biplob were placed into three-day remand each.

Sheikh Shahidullah Biplob is Gulshan Thana Sramik League's Joint Secretary. Political affiliation of others have not been ascertained yet.

Harun-or-Rashid said, "Everything will come out during the investigation. Whether the attackers wearing party badges was a plan to foil or demean the free and fair election at the eleventh hour, police will also investigate that."

He said the police were vigilant and professional in their election duties and the incident took place within three-four minutes.