DNCC, DSCC complete removal of sacrificial animal wastes ahead of time

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have completed the removal of sacrificial animal wastes slaughtered on Eid day (10 July). Both city corporations completed 100% waste removal ahead of the time schedule.

Photo: TBS

The north city started the removal of waste from 2pm on Eid day and completed the removal in less than eight hours at 9:30pm. The south city also started the cleaning efforts from 2pm and completed it within nine hours.

Photo: TBS

In ten regions of DNCC, 12.46 lakh animals were sacrificed on Eid day and about 9,000 metric tons of waste were removed. According to the DNCC's waste department, 50 out of 54 wards have been cleared. All the waste collection work in the remaining 4 wards has been completed and they are being transferred to the landfill.

DSCC cleaners began working to remove the wastes from city streets under 58 wards at 2pm and completed works at around 11pm. A total of 7,139 metric tonnes of animal wastes have been removed the areas of DSCC.

Picture: TBS

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam visited various areas and inspected and directly supervised the waste disposal activities.

"Sacrifice at a specific place can create a festive atmosphere. The wastes can be removed in a short time as well. This also reduces health risks. This year, sacrifices have been made in nine specific places in three wards of DNCC on an experimental basis. As the sacrifice was made at a specific place, it was possible to remove 100% of the waste in the first ward by noon," Mayor Atiqul Islam said.

Photo: TBS

Noting that the conscious citizens are cooperating in the work of removing the waste, he urged the city dwellers to complete the sacrifice within two days. The DNCC mayor also instructed the waste department to clean up the wastes as soon as possible.

After inspecting the Mirpur area, the mayor inspected the waste management activities in Agargaon, Nakhalpara, Magbazar, Khilgaon Taltola and other areas.

Earlier, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh while talking to reporters on Eid day said: "I would urge everyone to slaughter the animals neatly, in a healthy way while maintaining a clean environment. After that, the two city corporations will start the clean-up work from 2 pm to remove the waste."

Photo: TBS

The two city corporations had deployed around 19,000 workers to remove the sacrificial animal wastes from the capital during Eid-ul-Azha.

Picture: TBS

DNCC haf deployed 10,000 workers to remove the sacrificial wastes. A total of 9050 workers were engaged in the south to clean the sacrificial wastes.