262 killed during Eid travel, motorcycle accidents surge by 13.31%: Road safety foundation

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 01:52 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

During the 13 days surrounding Eid-ul-Adha (11 June-23 June), as many as 251 road accidents killed 262 and injured 543 across Bangladesh.

Among the deceased were 32 women and 44 children, said the Road Safety Foundation, which compiled the information from nine national dailies and seven online news portals.

Besides, motorcycle accidents notably increased by 13.31% during this period.

Why is it important: A large number of holidaymakers travel to their hometowns for Eid to celebrate with family members and then return to their cities afterward, leading to heavy traffic before and after the celebration. 

This surge in traffic results in an increase in accidents during the Eid rush.

Vehicle-based fatalities: During this Eid rush, 129 motorcycle accidents led to 104 deaths, according to the Road Safety Foundation.  

Among the remaining 147 who died are-

  • 11 bus passengers
  • 15 passengers of truck, covered van, pick-up. tractor and trolley
  • 24 passengers in car, microbus, ambulance
  • 45 passengers of three-wheelers, e.g. easy bike, CNG, auto-rickshaw, leguna, etc
  • 9 passengers of locally made vehicles, e.g. nosimon, korimon, bhotboti, etc
  • 5 bicycle riders

Types of roads: The Road Safety Foundation says 97 accidents (38.64%) happened on national highways.

  • 91 happened on regional highways
  • 28 on rural roads
  • 32 on urban roads
  • 3 on other locations

Types of accidents: 64 of the accidents were head-on collisions.

  • 103 lost control
  • 49 hit pedestrians
  • 27 rear-end collisions

