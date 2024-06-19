Dhaka South starts waste removal from Banasree canal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 09:15 pm

Banasree canal. File Photo: Collected
Banasree canal. File Photo: Collected

The Dhaka South City Corporation has begun removing sacrificial animal waste from the capital's Banasree canal amid confusion over jurisdiction over the area between the two city corporations of Dhaka city.

A part of the Banasree canal is located on the border of Dhaka North and Dhaka South City Corporation. So, neither of the corporations removed sacrificial waste from there before this evening.

After the matter came to attention, Dhaka South Chief Executive Officer Md Mizanur Rahman ordered the Waste Management Department to remove the waste, the corporation said in a press release.

As per the instructions of the chief executive officer, Dhaka South City Corporation started the waste removal along Banasree Canal with 10 dump trucks, one wheel excavator and one back-hoe loader and necessary manpower from 12pm today (19 June). 

It is expected that the removal of waste will be completed by tomorrow, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka South City Corporation has removed 100% of waste from animals sacrificed on the third day of Eid.

Till 6pm today, a total of 23,958 tonnes of sacrificial waste was removed through 5,319 trips in the last three days, the release said.

