19,000 workers deployed to dispose of sacrificial waste in the capital

DNCC will remove sacrificial waste in 12 hours, DSCC in 24 hours

No designated place for slaughtering sacrificial animals in south city

Only 9 slaughterhouses in 3 experimental wards in north city

Control rooms set up in both city corporations to monitor waste removal

Both city corporations provided perishable bags

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will deploy around 19,000 workers to remove the sacrificial animal wastes from the capital during Eid-ul-Azha.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam has announced that he will be able to remove sacrificial waste in his area within the next 12 hours from 2pm on Eid day. DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced to remove the waste within 24 hours.

Mobile court and monitoring team from the two city corporations will be out to ensure the proper disposal of the sacrificial wastes.

"I would urge everyone to slaughter the animals neatly, in a healthy way while maintaining a clean environment. After that, the two city corporations will start the clean-up work from 2 pm to remove the waste," DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said while talking to reporters after attending the main Eid Jamaat at the National Eidgah Maidan on Sunday (10 July) morning.

"We have already completed the preparations. Waste removal activities of the market have started from 11 am on Saturday. Today, after the sacrifice, we will start the removal of sacrificial animal waste from 2 pm. We are hopeful that, as before, we will be able to remove all waste within 24 hours," he added.

After the Eid prayers, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "We have prayed together with about 35,000 people, including the two mayors and the chief justice."

"I will request everyone, Dhaka residents - help us. Keep the sacrificial wastes in the designated place. Our city corporation cleaners have already taken to the field. With the cooperation of the people, we hope - to remove all the waste soon. We can," DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam added, asking for everyone's cooperation in the removal of sacrificial wastes.

Yesterday, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said that removing the huge amount of waste on Eid is a challenging task, but they have all the preparations to clean the sacrificial waste in 12 hours. Ten thousand workers will be deployed for it.

A total of 9050 workers will be engaged in the south to clean the sacrificial wastes. A central control room has been set up at Nagar Bhaban to supervise waste removal.

In addition, ten teams have been formed for the ten regions of the DSCC.

Besides, 1 lakh 20 thousand perishable bags, 28 tons of bleaching powder and 205 gallons of Savlon have been provided in south city. A total of 353 vehicles will assist in the waste disposal activities.

The DNCC has deployed 10,000 workers to remove the sacrificial wastes. A control room has been set up in the DNCC city building. City dwellers can contact three hotline numbers for any assistance.

At the same time six hundred vehicles ready to remove the waste along with perishable poly bags and an adequate amount of bleaching powder.

In the last few years, to solve the problem of waste, the two city corporations had arranged animal sacrifice by pulling pandals at the designated place of the city corporation instead of sacrificing them in the homes of the city dwellers.

However, this initiative did not attract the attention of the city dwellers.

In 2019, the two mayors requested the city dwellers to sacrifice their animals at one of the 745 designated places the two city corporations had chosen considering the rapid removal of waste and the convenience of the city dwellers.

The two city corporations said that they had made all arrangements so that the city dwellers could sacrifice their animals easily in the designated places. Despite having all these facilities, the city dwellers did not show interest in animal sacrifice in the designated spots.

DSCC did not fix any specific place for the public to sacrifice the animals this year but the DNCC has fixed 9 places for only 3 wards; in the south, only judges' and officers' quarters will have this arrangement.

"In the last few years, the city dwellers did not come to offer animal sacrifices at the designated spots even though all arrangements were made," DNCC Public Relations Officer Maqbool Hossain told The Business Standard.

The situation was similar in the south city. DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser told The Business Standard: "There had not been much response from city dwellers in the years regarding animal sacrifice sites that had been set up to address waste management issues."

However, the two city corporations said that waste management would have been much easier if people in each ward had made sacrifices at designated places.