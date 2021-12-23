DMP grants financial aid to injured father of police sergeant

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, BPM (Bar) has provided a hefty financial grant for the treatment of Police Sergeant Mohua Hajong's father, who was badly injured in a road accident earlier this month.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman was also present during the handover of the grant.

Shafiqul Islam and Munibur Rahman jointly handed over the grant worth Tk8,42,200 in cash to Sergeant Mohua Hajong at the DMP headquarters today at 10:30am.

Monoranjan Hajong, father of Police Sergeant Mohua Hajong, was severely injured in a road accident on 2 December near the capital's Chairman Bari area on Airport Road.

Since the accident, he has been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Birdem General Hospital in Dhaka.

Police Sergeant Mohua Hajong is currently posted under the Traffic division of Lalbag.

