Two cases filed against 60 BNP activists in Savar and Ashulia

Districts

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 12:02 pm

Related News

Two cases filed against 60 BNP activists in Savar and Ashulia

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 12:02 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The police have filed two separate cases against local BNP leaders and activists in connection with explosions, vandalism and arson in Savar and Ashulia.

Savar model police station and Ashulia police station registered two cases on the night of Sunday (29 October).

Among them, in the case filed at Savar model police station, BNP's central committee secretary for family welfare affairs and former member of parliament of Dhaka-19 constituency Dr Dewan Md Salauddin Babu has been named as the main defendant and a total of 22 party men have been named. At the same time, 120-150 unnamed people have been accused in the case.

The case statement said the accused gathered on the Dhaka-Aricha highway near Dewan Md Salahuddin's house in Savar's Bank Colony area and vandalised vehicles on Sunday (29 October) night. When a team of Savar model police arrived at the spot after receiving the information, they hurled brickbats at the police and ran away.

On the other hand, the case statement filed at Ashulia police station, said that around 10pm on Sunday night, the accused gathered on Jirabo-Bishmail road in Ashulia and started protesting by burning tires on the road.

After receiving the news, a team of Ashulia police went to the scene. At one point, the activists, led by Dr Dewan Md Salauddin Babu, set fire to a battery-operated auto rickshaw plying on the road, while pelting bricks at the police and fled the scene.

Savar model police station Inspector (Operation) Nayan Karkun said, "22 people have been charged in connection with the cocktail explosion and vandalism on the Dhaka-Aricha highway. We are working to arrest the accused."

"A case has been filed against 48 people in connection with arson in an auto-rickshaw, explosion of cocktails and throwing bricks at the police," said Ashulia police station officer-in-charge (OC) SM Kamruzzaman.

Bangladesh

BNP / Savar / Ashulia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

3h | Panorama
Palestinian writer Ibtisam Barakat. Illustration: TBS

'This is not an Israel-Hamas conflict. This is an attempt at ethnic cleansing'

3h | Panorama
Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

22m | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

14h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

17h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

17h | TBS SPORTS