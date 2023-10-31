Two cases filed against 60 BNP activists in Savar and Ashulia

The police have filed two separate cases against local BNP leaders and activists in connection with explosions, vandalism and arson in Savar and Ashulia.

Savar model police station and Ashulia police station registered two cases on the night of Sunday (29 October).

Among them, in the case filed at Savar model police station, BNP's central committee secretary for family welfare affairs and former member of parliament of Dhaka-19 constituency Dr Dewan Md Salauddin Babu has been named as the main defendant and a total of 22 party men have been named. At the same time, 120-150 unnamed people have been accused in the case.

The case statement said the accused gathered on the Dhaka-Aricha highway near Dewan Md Salahuddin's house in Savar's Bank Colony area and vandalised vehicles on Sunday (29 October) night. When a team of Savar model police arrived at the spot after receiving the information, they hurled brickbats at the police and ran away.

On the other hand, the case statement filed at Ashulia police station, said that around 10pm on Sunday night, the accused gathered on Jirabo-Bishmail road in Ashulia and started protesting by burning tires on the road.

After receiving the news, a team of Ashulia police went to the scene. At one point, the activists, led by Dr Dewan Md Salauddin Babu, set fire to a battery-operated auto rickshaw plying on the road, while pelting bricks at the police and fled the scene.

Savar model police station Inspector (Operation) Nayan Karkun said, "22 people have been charged in connection with the cocktail explosion and vandalism on the Dhaka-Aricha highway. We are working to arrest the accused."

"A case has been filed against 48 people in connection with arson in an auto-rickshaw, explosion of cocktails and throwing bricks at the police," said Ashulia police station officer-in-charge (OC) SM Kamruzzaman.