Speeding lorry kills 3 workers, injures 1 in Mirsarai

Districts

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 12:41 pm

Related News

Speeding lorry kills 3 workers, injures 1 in Mirsarai

Eyewitnesses said the labourers were walking along the roadside on their way to work when a speeding lorry struck them

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 12:41 pm
A road accident occurred at around 7:30am on Saturday (25 November) in Mirsarai, Chattogram along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
A road accident occurred at around 7:30am on Saturday (25 November) in Mirsarai, Chattogram along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Three workers were killed and one was injured as they were walking along the street and a speeding lorry ran over them this morning in Mirsarai, Chattogram. 

The accident occurred at around 7:30am on Saturday (25 November) near the Wireless (Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries) area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Eyewitnesses said the labourers were walking along the roadside on their way to work when a speeding lorry struck them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The victims were employees of the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company.

Two of the workers died on the spot, while another succumbed to death while being rushed to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

Sohel Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of Zorarganj Highway Police Station told TBS "The deceased has been identified as Masud Mia, 35, son of Humayun Kabir from Brahmanbaria; Alamgir Hossain, 45, son of Abul Kalam, and Shafiqul Islam, 42, son of Malek Bepari, both from Raipur Pabna."

Additionally, one more injured worker was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital; their identity remains unknown at this time.

Bangladesh / Top News

road accident in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Which sectors may help rebound the market

Which sectors may help rebound the market

38m | TBS Markets
UK worried about pre-election budget

UK worried about pre-election budget

48m | TBS Economy
Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

17h | TBS Stories