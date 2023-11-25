Speeding lorry kills 3 workers, injures 1 in Mirsarai

A road accident occurred at around 7:30am on Saturday (25 November) in Mirsarai, Chattogram along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Three workers were killed and one was injured as they were walking along the street and a speeding lorry ran over them this morning in Mirsarai, Chattogram.

The accident occurred at around 7:30am on Saturday (25 November) near the Wireless (Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries) area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Eyewitnesses said the labourers were walking along the roadside on their way to work when a speeding lorry struck them.

The victims were employees of the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company.

Two of the workers died on the spot, while another succumbed to death while being rushed to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

Sohel Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of Zorarganj Highway Police Station told TBS "The deceased has been identified as Masud Mia, 35, son of Humayun Kabir from Brahmanbaria; Alamgir Hossain, 45, son of Abul Kalam, and Shafiqul Islam, 42, son of Malek Bepari, both from Raipur Pabna."

Additionally, one more injured worker was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital; their identity remains unknown at this time.