Call to stop anarchy and ensure economic development

Districts

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 07:11 pm

Related News

Call to stop anarchy and ensure economic development

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 07:11 pm
Call to stop anarchy and ensure economic development

Stability is a precondition for the country's economic development said ruling party leaders at a rally in Chattogram, calling upon people to remain alert so no one can hamper that stability needed to ensure development.   

At an anti-anarchy procession and a grand rally in the port city, they said all need to be united against anarchy which is an impediment to economic progress. They said a certain quarter by engaging in anarchy as politics, is trying to disrupt ongoing development work in  the country.

Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League activists brought out a procession from Nandankanan DC Hill in the port city and held a rally there on Sunday after parading through different city streets, said a press release. 

Addressing the rally as chief guest, city AL leader Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor said, "BNP in the name of politics wants to obstruct the current development work of the government by resorting to different anarchic activities."

Former central Jubo League leader Gazi Mohammad Jafor Ullah, presiding at the rally, called upon local people to remain alert so no one can disrupt law and order and ongoing development in the country.

"Ruling party activists and the people will build up resistance if any attempt is made to hinder the country's economic progress," he added.    

Shibu Prasad Chowdhury, former central Jubo League leader, Nurul Azam Rony, former president of Chattogram city unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Liton Chowdhury Rinky, human affairs development secretary of city BCL, among others, addressed the rally.   

 

Bangladesh

Awami League / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

11h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

8h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

9h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

15m | Videos
How much property is King Charles III going to get?

How much property is King Charles III going to get?

50m | Videos
Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

3h | Videos
Vehicles continue emitting black fume

Vehicles continue emitting black fume

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’