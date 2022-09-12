Call to stop anarchy and ensure economic development

Stability is a precondition for the country's economic development said ruling party leaders at a rally in Chattogram, calling upon people to remain alert so no one can hamper that stability needed to ensure development.

At an anti-anarchy procession and a grand rally in the port city, they said all need to be united against anarchy which is an impediment to economic progress. They said a certain quarter by engaging in anarchy as politics, is trying to disrupt ongoing development work in the country.

Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League activists brought out a procession from Nandankanan DC Hill in the port city and held a rally there on Sunday after parading through different city streets, said a press release.

Addressing the rally as chief guest, city AL leader Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor said, "BNP in the name of politics wants to obstruct the current development work of the government by resorting to different anarchic activities."

Former central Jubo League leader Gazi Mohammad Jafor Ullah, presiding at the rally, called upon local people to remain alert so no one can disrupt law and order and ongoing development in the country.

"Ruling party activists and the people will build up resistance if any attempt is made to hinder the country's economic progress," he added.

Shibu Prasad Chowdhury, former central Jubo League leader, Nurul Azam Rony, former president of Chattogram city unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Liton Chowdhury Rinky, human affairs development secretary of city BCL, among others, addressed the rally.