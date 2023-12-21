Bus, pvt car collision leaves one dead in Gopalganj

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 12:15 pm

The accident occurred around 9 am when the Dhaka-bound ‘Emad Paribahan’ bus from Pirojpur hit the Khulna-bound private car from Dhaka

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

A man was killed and three were injured when a bus collided head-on with a private car at Rataile in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district earlier today.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 9 am when the Dhaka-bound 'Emad Paribahan' bus from Pirojpur hit the Khulna-bound private car from Dhaka, leaving one dead on the spot and three injured, said Zillur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Police Station.

The car also caught fire as the gas cylinder of the vehicle exploded after the accident.

Among the injured, one was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, while others were taken to a local hospital.

