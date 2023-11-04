3 motorcyclists killed in Chattogram road accident

Three motorcyclists have been killed and one was injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila on Saturday.

The accident took place at Kamaldah Bazar in the upazila when an unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike, said the witnesses.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Alamgir Hossain, sub-inspector of Kumira Highway Police Station, said more details will be provided later.