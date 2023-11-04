3 motorcyclists killed in Chattogram road accident

Districts

04 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 03:31 pm

Related News

3 motorcyclists killed in Chattogram road accident

The accident took place at Kamaldah Bazar in the upazila when an unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike

04 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 03:31 pm
Representational image of accident.
Representational image of accident.

Three motorcyclists have been killed and one was injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila on Saturday.

The accident took place at Kamaldah Bazar in the upazila when an unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike, said the witnesses.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Alamgir Hossain, sub-inspector of Kumira Highway Police Station, said more details will be provided later.

Bangladesh

road accident in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

9h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

56m | TBS World
Women earn about 13 percent less than men!

Women earn about 13 percent less than men!

2h | TBS World
Institutions' rush for short-term treasury instruments

Institutions' rush for short-term treasury instruments

4h | TBS Markets
What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS