1 killed as minibus loses control and falls in ditch in Munshiganj

The accident took place around 8:30am on Monday (20 November). Photo: TBS

One person was killed when a minibus lost control and fell into a ditch in the Gajaria area of Munshiganj on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway today.

The incident left at least 20 people injured.

"The accident took place around 8:30am on Monday (20 November). The victim was a pedestrian and died on the spot when the bus lost control and hit him. The deceased has been identified as Abdur Rab, 65" Ghazaria Highway Police in-charge Md Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard.

Rescue work was started quickly with the help of the fire service, police added.

The injured were rescued and sent to Gajaria Health Complex.

Eyewitnesses and police said that the minibus was going to Dhaka from Cumilla. Around 8:30am, the bus lost control in the Baluakandi area, hit the pedestrian and fell into the ditch on the side of the road.

The pedestrian died on the spot. At least 20 people were injured when the bus fell into a ditch. T