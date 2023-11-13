Donald Lu writes to AL, BNP, JP, calls for unconditional talks

The United States has dispatched letters calling for "dialogue without preconditions" among three major parties – the Awami League, the BNP and the Jatiya Party.

The letters – sent by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu – also reiterated the importance of "free, fair, impartial, and participatory elections".

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has confirmed that the party received the letter which was handed over by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also confirmed to The Business Standard that they have received the letter from Peter Haas.

However, Awami League's Office Secretary Biplab Barua said they had not received such a letter yet.

The US move comes as the Election Commission this week is expected to announce the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election.

While the BNP and other opposition parties demand ouster of the government and the next polls under a neutral caretaker admin, the ruling Awami League maintains the election will be held as per the constitution and under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Yesterday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam reiterated that the next general election will be held as per the constitution, regardless of "who's doing what".

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when both ruling and opposition parties held rallies, marred by widespread violence, in the capital.

Since then, the BNP and other opposition parties have declared five rounds of nationwide blockades that saw dozens of vehicles set on fire and hundreds of opposition activists arrested.

Meanwhile, an US embassy spokesperson issued a note to the media that said the US government will continue to implement the US visa policy in an even-handed manner against those who undermine the democratic election process.

In that note, US Ambassador Peter Haas requested meetings with senior officials of all three major political parties to underscore the US position regarding the upcoming election.

The US also reiterated that it wants free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner and has called on all sides to "eschew violence and exercise restraint".

The spokesperson also emphasised that the US embassy does not favour any political party over the other.

Earlier this year, Ambassador Haas held meetings with senior leaders of the Awami League, the BNP and the Jatiya Party.

In August, the US Department of State said it would continue its policy of supporting a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

A US pre-election assessment mission which arrived in October also urged for substantive dialogue for participatory polls.

At a briefing in Washington on 23 October, US Department of State Spokesperson Mathew Miller said the US was closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh leading up to the elections.

Election our internal matter: Chunnu

Peter Haas also held a meeting with JP Chairman GM Quader at the party office in Banani. After the meeting, Mujibul Haque Chunnu briefed the journalists present.

When asked what was discussed in the meeting, Chunnu said, "We did not tell the United States what we wanted. I told them that the election is our internal matter. We will inform the Election Commission about what we want."

He also said the letter stated that the United States expects free, fair, impartial and participatory elections in Bangladesh. "It also calls for unconditional dialogue."

Chunnu added, "The US ambassador has actually brought a letter written by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. He handed over the letter to our party chairman. Peter Haas said the same letter is being given to three parties - Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party.

Polls as per constitution: Shahriar

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Minister Shahriar said the election is an internal matter of the people of Bangladesh and it will be held as per the constitution and relevant laws.

Asked about the reported letters to three major political parties from Donald Lu, he said the spokespersons of the concerned parties would know about this