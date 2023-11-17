PM urges all parties to participate in national polls

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the inaugural programme of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit 2023 virtually from her residence Gonobhaban on Friday (17 November). Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon all political parties of the country, including BNP and Jamaat, to participate in the upcoming national election.

She said the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami should take part in the upcoming parliamentary polls seeking apology to the nation for committing crimes and arson terrorism.

"The door of election is open to all," she said while delivering her opening speech at the first meeting of Bangladesh Awami League's Election Steering Committee at the party's Dhaka district office at Tejgaon in the city.

Mentioning that the election schedule has been announced, Sheikh Hasina said, "Everyone should come and participate in the election. (All should) go to the people and seek votes."

Sheikh Hasina, also the chairperson of Awami League's Election Steering Committee, thanked the Election Commission for announcing the election schedule in time following the rules, not getting afraid of the arson violence.

She sought cooperation from the people of the country so that the election can be held in a fair manner on time.

This election is for ensuring the voting rights of the people and formation of a government of their choice, she said, adding, "You, cast vote (in the election) with the slogan - 'I will cast my vote for whoever I want."

Pointing at the youth society, Sheikh Hasina said her government has made Digital Bangladesh and now everyone is getting its benefits. Now her government is on an endeavour to make the country as Smart Bangladesh in future. "We hope that we would get their (youth folk) cooperation (to do so)," she said.

She questioned why the people will go to vote for those who killed and plan to kill the common people and why the people will keep trust in them.

The people don't trust them as they are identified as killers and conspirators, she added.

Noting that election is the right of the people and it is their constitutional right, she said time has come for election and the people will vote.

"If anyone has the courage, they will run in the election," she said, adding that if they have public support, they will get a mandate.

The Awami League president said the party which is elected by the people in the voting will form the government. They (BNP-Jamaat) are carrying out attacks on the people failing to keep trust in them, she added.